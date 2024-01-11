Bundle Up for ‘Snow Much Fun’ at the Santa Barbara Zoo’s Snow Leopard Festival!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(January 5, 2024) Santa Barbara, CA – On Sunday, January 28, the forecast at the Santa Barbara Zoo calls for snow, sledding, and a day full of frosty fun at the annual Snow Leopard Festival, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (9 a.m. early admission for SB Zoo members only).

Kids can enjoy sledding and “snow” much fun amidst 80 tons of snow, while the Zoo’s animals, including Kisa, the snow leopard, will get to experience their own snow as enrichment that day.

Regular admission or Zoo membership is required for entry, and there is an additional fee for sledding ($10/pass, $8/pass for Zoo Members). The snow play area is open to children 12 and under (and parents/guardians), and sledding is for children ages 2-12 only. Sleds are provided – no personal sleds please. Reservations are required for Zoo tickets and Zoo Member visits, click here to make reservations: https://reservations.sbzoo.org/Info.aspx?EventID=3.

The Santa Barbara Zoo strives to host inclusive, accessible events that enable all individuals to engage and participate fully. To request accommodations or for inquiries about accessibility, please email the accessibility team at welcome@sbzoo.org. For more information about the Snow Leopard Festival please call (805) 962-5339 or visit www.sbzoo.org.

About Snow Leopards

Snow leopards have a variety of adaptations that enable them to live in the extreme conditions of the high mountains in Central and South Asia, including large paws that act as snowshoes, thick fur that insulates the body in a variety of temperatures, and enlarged nasal cavities to facilitate breathing in cold climates. Despite their name, snow leopards are also adapted to thrive during the extreme heat of the summer months, including the grey-white color of their fur, which blends into the environment even when the snow is gone.

About the Santa Barbara Zoo

The Santa Barbara Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. for members and 9:30 a.m. for general admission until 5 p.m.; general admission is $25 for adults, $15 for children 2-12, and free for children under 2. Parking is $11. The Santa Barbara Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). AZA zoos are dedicated to providing excellent care for animals, a great visitor experience, and a better future for all living things. With more than 200 accredited members, AZA is a leader in global wildlife conservation and is the public’s link to helping animals in their native habitats. Visit www.sbzoo.org.