City of Santa Barbara to Hold Community Engagement Meetings for the Westside and Lower West Neighborhoods Transportation Management Plan Implementation Project

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – January 10, 2024

The City of Santa Barbara will hold both an online and an open house public meeting to review the Westside and Lower West Neighborhoods Transportation Management Plan Implementation Project (Project), which will provide safe pedestrian and bicycle routes to schools, parks, and neighborhood services, as well as complete major infrastructure gaps. The Project recently received grant funding and the City welcomes the community to review the preliminary design and provide feedback.

Meet Online:

Wednesday, January 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

This session will be held online using the Zoom platform. Participants will be able to watch the presentation and submit questions and comments. No webcams or microphones necessary.

Register at: SantaBarbaraCA.gov/WestsideNTMP

Meet in Person:

Wednesday, January 24, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

La Cumbre Junior High, 2255 Modoc Road.

Please come by the open house, learn about the Project, meet the City’s Project team, review the preliminary design, and provide feedback.

In March of 2020, City Council unanimously approved the Westside and Lower West Neighborhoods Transportation Management Plan (Plan) and adopted a Resolution of Support to seek grant funds for Plan implementation. The City received grant funding in 2023 for final design and construction.

The Project includes the following enhancements:

One-mile of class IV bike paths adjacent to La Cumbre Jr. High and Santa Barbara Community Academy, on Modoc and Portesuello, connecting to the Las Positas/Modoc Multiuse Path and neighborhood bike boulevards.

Bike lanes and bike boulevard features to close the gap between the Westside and Lower West Neighborhoods.

Sidewalk infill on Valerio, Manitou, Pedregosa, Arrellaga, Calle Real, Euclid, and Sola.

Safety enhancements at 15 crosswalks including curb extensions, Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons, refuge islands, and lighting.

Corridor lighting along San Andres and Modoc.

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2027.

Spanish interpretation will be provided at both meetings.

To learn more or ask questions about the Project, please contact: WestsideNTMP@SantaBarbaraCA.gov or visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/WestsideNTMP.