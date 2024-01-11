County of Santa Barbara Civil Service Commission Agenda

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The regular monthly meeting of the Civil Service Commission will be held on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. Location: this meeting will be held in the Cachuma Conference Room in the lower level of the County Administration Building at 105 East Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

I. ROLL CALL

II. ELECTION OF 2024 CHAIR/VICE CHAIR

Action Item

Nominate and elect Chair and Vice Chair for 2024

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES (Approve minutes of the regular meeting of 11/16/2023).

Action Item.

IV. PUBLIC COMMENT/ANNOUNCEMENTS This time is reserved to accept comments on matters not otherwise scheduled on this agenda. Members of the public may also address the Commission on any closed session agenda items during this general public comment period. Additionally, before action is taken on agenda items, public comment will be taken.

V. EXTRA HELP EXTENSION REQUESTS (CSR 905)

Action Item.

1. PUBLIC WORKS

J. CASTANEDA

ACCOUNTANT II

Hired: 06/12/2023; ext: 06/11/2024 Previous extensions requested: 0

R. ORDONEZ

MAINT. MECHANIC WELDER Hired: 06/12/2023; ext: 06/11/2024 Previous extensions requested: 0

Civil Service Commission Agenda January 18, 2024

2. FIRE

D. SIMMONS

FIRE CONTROL CREW

Hired: 09/26/2018; ext: 09/25/2024 Previous extensions requested: 5

D. ZINSKEY

DISPATCH PROJECT COORD. Hired: 05/02/2022; ext: 04/30/2024 Previous extensions requested: 0

C. ANDERSON

FUELS CREW WORKER

Hired: 07/10/2023; ext: 07/09/2024 Previous extensions requested: 0

L. BENCHEK

FUELS CREW WORKER

Hired: 07/24/2023; ext: 07/23/2024 Previous extensions requested: 0

A. DIAZ-BERRUETA

FUELS CREW WORKER

Hired: 07/24/2023; ext: 07/23/2024 Previous extensions requested: 0

J. PUDER

FUELS CREW WORKER

Hired: 07/10/2023; ext: 07/09/2024 Previous extensions requested: 0

L. ST. GEORGE

FUELS CREW WORKER

Hired: 07/10/2023; ext: 07/09/2024 Previous extensions requested: 0

V. EDWARDS-REA

ANIMAL SHELTER ATTENDANT Hired: 06/12/2023; ext: 06/11/2024 Previous extensions requested: 0

E. GARCIA

ADMIN. OFFICE PROF. I

Hired: 05/15/2023; ext: 05/14/2024 Previous extensions requested: 0

C. MEINEL STOREKEEPER

3. PUBLIC HEALTH

VI. DISCRIMINATION COMPLAINTS – (None) VII. INVESTIGATION – (None)

VIII. APPEALS/HEARINGS

Action Item

1. R. STEELE v. OFFICE OF PUBLIC DEFENDER (CSR 1303, 1308)

Hired: 06/12/2019; ext: 06/11/2024 Previous extensions requested: 1

L. RICO

MEDICAL ASSISTANT

Hired: 06/12/2023; ext: 06/11/2024 Previous extensions requested: 0

E. YANG

PUBLIC HEALTH MICROB.

Hired: 05/01/2023; ext: 04/30/2024 Previous extensions requested: 0

J. SCUTERO LUNA

HEALTH EDUC. ASSOC.

Hired: 07/12/2021; ext: 07/11/2024 Previous extensions requested: 1

A. AGUILAR AYALA

ANIMAL SHELTER ATTENDANT Hired: 07/25/2023; ext: 07/24/2024 Previous extensions requested: 0

D. CENDEJAS

ANIMAL SHELTER ATTENDANT Hired: 07/25/2023; ext: 07/24/2024 Previous extensions requested: 0

I. HERNANDEZ

ANIMAL SHELTER ATTENDANT Hired: 07/25/2023; ext: 07/24/2024 Previous extensions requested: 0

V. SAUCIER

ADMIN. OFFICE PROF. II

Hired: 07/24/2023; ext: 07/23/2024 Previous extensions requested: 0

Receive a status update on assignment of a hearing officer and the setting of a hearing on appeal of disciplinary action, and consider other hearing-related issues and provide direction to staff as appropriate.

2. D. LUX v. FIRE

Receive a status update on the appeal of disciplinary action.

3. F. LEFEBRE v. FIRE

Receive a status update on the appeal of disciplinary action.

IX. COMMISSION BUSINESS – (None) X. ADJOURNMENT

Next Meeting: February 15, 2024

This agenda is subject to change up to 72 hours in advance of the meeting. Any changes will be posted at 105 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, CA.

The Civil Service Commission is committed to ensuring equal access to its meetings. Anyone needing special accommodations due to a functional disability may request assistance prior to the meeting. Requests for disability-related modification or accommodation needed in order to participate in the meeting must be made to the Secretary of the Commission at (805) 568-2810 no later than two (2) full business days before the start of the meeting.

Writings that are a public record under California Government Code section 54957.5, subdivision (a), and that relate to an agenda item for open session of a regular meeting of the Civil Service Commission and all writings that are distributed to a majority of the members of the Civil Service Commission less than 72 hours prior to that meeting are available for public inspection at 1226 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara, CA. 93101.