Media advisory: The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County 2024 Volunteer recruitment

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County is seeking volunteers to help support our public programs! Informational sessions are being held on January 17th (virtual) and January 20th at Arroyo Hondo Preserve on the Gaviota Coast. Opportunities include children’s nature programs as Arroyo Hondo Preserve Docents, joining our trail maintenance and restoration crews, and leading hikes and nature activities across the county under our Treks Program, we invite you to find your passion as one of our volunteers!

When:

– Wednesday, January 17th (online/zoom) from 7pm to 8pm

– Saturday, January 20th (in-person) at Arroyo Hondo Preserve, Gaviota Coast – 11:00 am to noon optional docent-led hike noon to 1:00 pm

How to sign up:

Visit our website to learn more and sign up to attend! https://www.sblandtrust.org/get-involved/volunteers/.

Since 1985, The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County has worked with community groups, willing landowners, and other partners to help to conserve, restore, and manage 56,349 acres of open space, wildlife habitat, and family farms and ranches throughout the county, including the Arroyo Hondo Preserve, Midland School, Burton Mesa Ecological Reserve, Sedgwick Reserve, the Rincon Bluffs Preserve, and Coronado Butterfly Preserve.