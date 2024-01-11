Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

BUELLTON, CA – Pea Soup Andersen’s Inn located in Buellton, California is open and welcoming guests. The neighboring restaurant with a similar name, Pea Soup Andersen’s Restaurant, recently closed for redevelopment; however Pea Soup Andersen’s Inn is independently owned and operated, and remains open.

Pea Soup Andersen’s Inn has a rich history within the Santa Ynez Valley dating back to its establishment in 1969 by the original owners, Daryl Nielsen and Vince Evans. The hotel is still managed by the Nielsen family, who have dedicated 55 years to maintaining the high standards and traditions of Pea Soup Andersen’s Inn. Their commitment to providing guests with a memorable experience through its comfortable accommodations, deep local history, and convenient access to local wineries, beaches, hiking trails, golf courses, and the Solvang Danish Community has made Pea Soup Andersen’s Inn a beloved destination for travelers visiting Buellton and the Santa Ynez Valley.

Pea Soup Andersen’s Inn looks forward to what the future holds for their Buellton neighbor.