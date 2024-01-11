Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Elects New Leaders for 2024

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – Fifth District County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino was unanimously selected to serve as 2024 Chair and Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse as Vice-Chair of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) Board of Directors. The Board also established their meeting schedule for the remainder of the year.

As Chair, Lavagnino is dedicated to prioritizing the completion of the Highway 101 High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) project, which is vital to the entire county.

“The 101 HOV project is a crucial countywide project for both North and South County. This project requires significant attention and resources, and I am fully committed to securing the necessary funds for this project that will get it to the finish line,” said Steve Lavagnino, chair of the SBCAG Board of Directors and fifth district county supervisor.

“In addition, I am passionate about driving progress on transportation priorities in North County to meet the transportation demands throughout the region.”

Under the leadership of Marjie Kirn, executive director, SBCAG is not only focused on the Highway 101 HOV project but also on updates to the Measure A Strategic Plan and Connected2050, which guides transportation and land use decisions in the region for the next 30 years. These efforts aim to reduce congestion, enhance mobility, and promote sustainability.

In 2024, SBCAG will also conduct the State Route 166 Comprehensive Corridor Study to identify infrastructure improvements and safety enhancements on this important east-west route, and addressing Unmet Transit Needs to improve transit options for underserved populations in the region.

“We are excited to enter the new year with a strong focus on our high priority projects at SBCAG,” Kirn said. “We are committed to working collaboratively with our Board of Directors and member cities and county to ensure that we are addressing the most pressing transportation challenges facing our region.”

The first Board of Directors meeting in the new year will take place on Thursday, January 18. The Board will conduct a one-hour workshop on the Measure A Strategic Plan. This core document serves as a blueprint for implementing voter-approved projects and programs contained in the Measure A Investment Plan such as the Highway 101 HOV project.

SBCAG is a regional planning agency that aims to find solutions for sustainable transportation, housing and an equitable quality of life across Santa Barbara County. Its governing board consists of all five, county board of supervisors plus one representative from each city council – an agency uniquely poised to provide a forum for regional collaboration and to create transformative regional change.

“As we welcome the new year, it is necessary that we push forward in securing the necessary funding for the Santa Barbara segment of the Highway 101 HOV project. The regional collaboration needed to meet the escalating transportation demands of our region and its visitors is a complex challenge, but SBCAG is committed to finding solutions,” said Randy Rowse, vice-chair of SBCAG and the mayor of Santa Barbara.

SBCAG provides planning, project management, grant administration, alternative transportation commuter services and pursues transportation infrastructure funding opportunities for the benefit of all residents of Santa Barbara County.

SBCAG board meetings take place on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. unless communicated otherwise. The next meeting takes place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 18 in Santa Barbara at the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors hearing room located at 105 East Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

SBCAG Directors also serve on the North County and South Coast Subregional Planning Committees according to their respective city or county district. The subregional planning committees meet in-person on the 2nd Wednesday of each month. The North County committee will convene at 10 a.m. at the City of Solvang Council Chambers and the South Coast committee meeting at 1:30 p.m. at SBCAG offices located at 260 N. San Antonio Rd., Santa Barbara in the Wisteria Conference room.

The public is encouraged to view details on participation, upcoming meetings, and to subscribe to agenda notifications at www.sbcag.org.