Santa Barbara Public Library Invites Applications for Teen Advisory Board

Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) is excited to announce the relaunch of the library’s Teen Advisory Board (T.A.B.) in January 2024. This exciting initiative encourages teenagers to take an active role in their community and to become leaders through job skills training, peer-to-peer learning, and mentorship. As active ambassadors of SBPL, these teens will identify community needs, create projects to support those needs and help shape the library’s teen services, programs, and collections.

T.A.B. will provide a safe environment where teens can openly identify, discuss, and advocate for youth-related needs in the library and larger community. T.A.B. members will be selected to reflect the diversity of the community in areas of culture, academic skills, personal skills, and desired goals for the community. Board member positions are open to teens who are in grades 9 through 12 as of fall 2023 and who live or attend school in the Santa Barbara area.

T.A.B. meetings will be held twice a month, January through June 2024, once a month in July and August, and resume meeting twice a month from September through December. T.A.B. members will receive community service hours for attending T.A.B. meetings and events, and additional volunteer opportunities and team-building activities will be offered on a weekly basis.

“We are so thrilled to be relaunching the Teen Advisory Board,” said Library Director Jessica Cadiente. “This is a great opportunity for youth looking to delve deeper into leadership and community service in a hands-on, fun, and supportive environment.”

Students interested in learning more about all teen programs and applying for T.A.B. can do so here: https://library.santabarbaraca.gov/classes-events/teens.

Applications for SBPL’s Teen Advisory Board are due on January 17, 2024.

Unsure if T.A.B. is right for you or a teen you know? Learn more and get your questions about T.A.B. answered at our upcoming T.A.B. Q&A session on January 9th at 5:30 p.m. at the Central Library at 40 East Anapamu Street.

Santa Barbara Public Library is a department of the City of Santa Barbara. Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library online at SBPLibrary.org for information about programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.

Contact: Kendra Saffie, Teen Librarian

Phone: (805) 564-5639

Email: KSaffie@SantaBarbaraCA.gov