Drop Off Unwanted Bulky Items at First Beautify Goleta Event of 2024

A new year is a great time to get organized by getting rid of large, unwanted items in your house, backyard, apartment, or garage. You can safely dispose of these items by taking them to the first Beautify Goleta FREE Bulky Item Drop-Off event of the year on Saturday, January 27, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in western Goleta. City Staff will be at the intersection of Strehle Lane and Mathilda Drive to accept your drop-offs during the four-hour time frame.

Please keep in mind any drop-offs before or after the event will not be accepted and neither will electronics, medicine, or hazardous waste.

The bulky item drop-off is in partnership with Caltrans and the Clean CA program. These statewide Dump Day events are made possible through Governor Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative, a sweeping $1.1 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to keep roads and waterways free of litter, create thousands of jobs and transform state and local public spaces through beautification efforts. For more information on the Clean CA program, please visit Clean CA program online.

The City would like to thank Caltrans, MarBorg, and Big Green Cleaning for their event support. Thank you to our community for helping us keep Goleta healthy and beautiful. Learn more about the City’s Beautify Goleta program at www.CityofGoleta.org/BeautifyGoleta. Please email any questions or feedback to EnvironmentalServices@CityofGoleta.org.

We hope to see you on January 27th!