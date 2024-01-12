Housing is a human right that extends beyond commodification. Whether it’s the local mom-and-pop landlord or larger corporate entities, those entering the housing realm for income must recognize their profound impact on individual lives. The recent data from the City of Santa Barbara’s housing element serves as a stark reminder that housing is not merely a business venture but a force shaping our community.

The statistics from the housing element are alarming. A staggering 59 percent of units are occupied by renters, emphasizing the pivotal role landlords play in countless lives. Furthermore, 77 percent of households allocate over 30 percent of income to housing — a widely accepted affordability standard. More concerning is that 25 percent spend over 50 percent, an unsustainable situation.

Being a landlord is not a standalone business venture; it disproportionately affects families with children and Latinx residents, endangering the community fabric. However, this issue extends beyond race, district, or ownership structure; it jeopardizes the community’s core. While a fair ordinance is needed, recent City Council actions on January 9 are worrying. Instead of ensuring humane landlordship, they signaled landlords to consider raising rents or selling, undermining the pursuit of compassionate business practices.

This issue surpasses politics; it’s a matter of social responsibility. Housing instability hampers community growth. Stability and security are the foundation of thriving communities. Landlords, individual or corporate, must recognize their role in shaping the city’s future with responsibility and compassion.

In the pursuit of profit, we must not forget our shared humanity. Housing is more than an investment; it’s a fundamental right that must be accessible to all. A collective effort is essential to ensure our city’s housing landscape adheres to principles of fairness, compassion, and the understanding that housing is unequivocally a human right.