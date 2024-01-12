Regarding the Colorado Supreme Court ruling that Trump is ineligible for the presidency under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, the Colorado court got it right. The case is now headed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Colorado state laws are very specific that candidates ineligible for the presidency are barred from appearing on primary ballots, as well as those for the general election, and appointed judges make no difference regarding established state laws, nor is this some tyrannical move of a socialist cabal.

The Colorado Supreme Court’s determination that Donald Trump is ineligible to serve as president under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment for encouraging an insurrection not only adheres to the definition of the 14th Amendment but also applies to Colorado’s state laws.

The bottom line is that the Colorado opinion is a serious and careful opinion that reaches a reasonable conclusion that Trump is disqualified. Voters need to know if the candidate they are supporting for president is eligible. Unfortunately once again the U.S. Supreme Court is being thrust into the center of a U.S. presidential election to possibly make that determination for better or worse.