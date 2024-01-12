I am so happy to have Joan Hartmann as the County Supervisor representing Lompoc. She listens and takes action. We need to keep her representing us by voting for her in the upcoming primary election!

Supervisor Hartmann has worked very hard for us in so many ways. She understands the needs of both our senior and youth populations! She serves as chair of the Adult & Aging Network, focusing on senior housing and support services that enable our seniors to age gracefully in their own homes. She helped to secure $900,000 in federal funds, enhancing the Lompoc Health Care Center. She worked to get us grants for programs like C4 (Lompoc Collective Cultures Creating Change) to develop self-healing communities, and has helped to establish better coordination among youth-serving organizations.

Our economic health is very important, and Supervisor Hartmann has been leading in that area too. She worked to develop a regional broadband plan, supported by a $1 million grant that is just the start. As a founding member of the private space launch working group at Vandenberg, she is leading the effort to bring high paying jobs to our community.

You can see Supervisor Hartmann’s efforts in the revitalization of the historic Lompoc Theater! She worked alongside State Senator Monique Limón and Assemblymember Gregg Hart to bring the Lompoc Theater $2.285 million to assist with renovations. Just think what this will mean for reviving our Old Town!

Please vote for Supervisor Hartmann when your ballot comes!