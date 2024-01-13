As a city councilmember representing Goleta for the last five years, I have had the opportunity to work closely with Supervisor Joan Hartmann.

Thanks to the recent countywide redistricting effort, most of Goleta gets to have Joan as supervisor and we are fortunate to have her! I urge my constituents and other 3rd District residents to re-elect her.

Joan has helped secure significant funding for Goleta to help get unhoused people off the streets and into permanent supportive housing that changes lives for the better. She worked with now State Senator Limón and other local officials to create our new supportive housing project, Buena Tierra, which is set to open early this year.

Using American Rescue Plan funding secured by Congressmember Carbajal, Joan pushed for using $2 million of that money towards a regional planning effort to increase access to affordable, high-quality childcare, which helps children, families, and local employers.

Joan led efforts to significantly increase funding for the Goleta Valley Library and has initiated collaborative planning efforts that will help increase literacy throughout the region over time.

Joan is a committed environmentalist and is working hard to pursue policies such as a “Virtual Power Plant” in Goleta to provide secure, reliable, and renewable power and greater energy resilience.

Joan has a proven record, even before becoming supervisor, of working to preserve Goleta’s agricultural resources. I trust her to continue listening and being responsive to our community’s needs if she is re-elected.