GOING INTO ITS 15TH YEAR, THE HIT-FILLED “HAPPY TOGETHER” TOUR COMES TO THE HIT-FILLED VINA ROBLES AMPHITHEATRE JULY 12, 2024

Paso Robles, Calif. – January 16, 2024 – THE “HAPPY TOGETHER” TOUR, in celebration of its 15th year returns this summer with a show full of chart-topping hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s. The highly successful, hit-filled summer package has criss-crossed the nation delighting audiences for more than a decade and this summer will include a stop at Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Friday, July 12. The Tour is once again joined by THE TURTLES, who also act as musical hosts for the evening. Along with THE TURTLES will be JAY and the AMERICANS, THE ASSOCIATION, BADFINGER, THE VOGUES and the COWSILLS.

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster, Friday, January 19, at 10AM.

THE TURTLES are best known for their harmony-heavy California pop sound. With such hits as “Elenore,” “She’d Rather Be With Me,” “It Ain’t Me Babe,” “You Showed Me,” and the title of the tour, “Happy Together,” the band ruled the airwaves in the late ‘60s. Ron Dante joins the lineup to delight with his own mega-hits, “Sugar Sugar” and “Tracy.”

JAY and the AMERICANS is one of a few groups to have reached the musical heights with hits from 1962 – 1971. This group charted an amazing five Billboard Top 10 hits and 12 top 20 hit records. Their breakout hit was “She Cried”. Their next chart hit was “Only In America “, which they followed with hit songs ‘”Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia,” and “This Magic Moment”, which hit the Billboard top 10.

Also returning to the tour for 2024 are THE ASSOCIATION, who enjoyed massive radio success in the ‘60s, with such No. 1 hits as “Cherish,” “Windy,” “Never My Love” and “Along Comes Mary.” This iconic vocal group was a staple on the radio airways in the 1960’s.

THE VOGUES are also known for their harmony-driven soaring pop sound. They had numerous top 10 hits with singles such as “Five O’clock World,” “You’re The One,” “My Special Angel” and “Turn Around Look At Me,” among others.

From their legendary lineup, Joey Molland continues the unforgettable legacy of BADFINGER, one of the original signings to the Beatles’ Apple Records label. They had their first hit single with a Paul McCartney penned song, “Come and Get It,” which went to No. 7 in the U.S. charts. BADFINGER followed this with their own compositions “No Matter What,” “Day After Day” (produced by George Harrison), and “Baby Blue,” which went to Nos. 8, 4 and 14 respectively.

Rounding out the bill are THE COWSILLS, the harmonious singing family (two brothers and a sister) that inspired the smash ‘60s hit television show, THE PARTRIDGE FAMILY. They are sure to delight with their best-known songs, “Hair,” “Indian Lake,” “The Rain The Park & Other Things (I Love The Flower Girl)” and more.

The tour has played more than 50 plus shows a year and 2024 will be no exception.