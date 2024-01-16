Our darling habibi, Faris “Feltaan” Sanjakdar, tragically left us on January 1, 2024. He left behind a loving partner, Patrick Shovlin, and a beloved pet Bengal cat, Sundae, who will both miss him so much.

Faris attended Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, Virginia, and graduated from Virginia Tech in 2019 with a degree in civil engineering. After graduation, Faris was based in Dubai while he worked as part of a cabin crew for the United Arab Emirates airline.

In January 2022, Faris joined the City of Santa Barbara’s Streets Engineering Design Team as a project engineer, managing and designing various projects for Public Works. His most notable endeavor was the upper De la Vina Improvements Project, which will create buffered bike lanes and install missing sidewalk and curb extensions at six intersections. Faris also designed safety improvements at the intersection of Las Positas Road at Stanley Drive.

Colleagues at the Public Works department remembered Faris as “a bright light in our division. He was also involved in the Public Works Band [Faris was their singer] and helped coordinate numerous city events. His ever-present smile and enthusiasm will be immeasurably missed from our Public Works family.”

While in Santa Barbara, Faris met Maple The Goddess, who was instrumental in guiding her into the world of drag. As Feltaan, a beautiful bearded, kaftan-wearing Syrian-American drag queen, she became a beloved artist during the three short years she lived here. “Feltaan” translates to “loosen up” in Arabic — a motto that became the inspiration for her performances up and down the coast of California.

An accomplished belly dancer and performance artist, Feltaan shook things up at the Middle Eastern–themed Club ASHEq in San Francisco regularly — performing on stage to songs by Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram. In Santa Barbara, she performed regularly at the Crush Bar. Feltaan hosted karaoke and other themed events there, as well as Drag Brunches at the Wildcat and Comedy Is a Drag nights. During Santa Barbara’s Pride Festival last year, she playfully jumped onstage and delivered impromptu belly dances between acts as I played some of her favorite music.

When UC Santa Barbara’s Arts & Lectures screened The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert at the Sunken Gardens, Feltaan gave a special performance to her favorite song, “I Will Survive,” on the courthouse grounds. She also entertained thousands of people from aboard a float in the Summer Solstice Parade while dressed as Carmen Miranda.

“Drag in Santa Barbara for me has been an amazing experience,” Feltaan said. “For the first time in my life, I felt comfortable, accepted, and protected in my community.” Feltaan will be greatly missed by her fans and drag sisters, Angel D’Mon, Vivian Storm, and BellaDonna.

Feltaan was also a talented seamstress, crafting most of her unique costumes, such as Habibi Barbie, Little Mermaid, Pineapple Princess, and Disco Ball Diva. She also regularly incorporated her Syrian culture into her dance and lip sync shows. She didn’t shy away from weaving in controversial or timely subject matter affecting both the gay and Arabic communities.

Both in and out of drag, Faris/Feltaan was a peaceful protester, an advocate for change, and an activist for gay rights as well as issues deeply affecting the Middle East. His thoughtful words were heard in television and print interviews, featured in protests down our local streets, and represented in performance art demonstrating for global causes in our small community. His strength and bravery were and will be an inspiration to so many.

Faris is survived by his parents and siblings: Sarah, Homam, and Hagar. A candlelight vigil was held on the cliffs of the Douglas Family Preserve on Saturday, January 6. There, a crowd of friends, colleagues, members of the LGBTQ+ community, drag performers, and dancers showed up dressed in colorful attire to honor Faris “Feltaan” Sanjakdar’s memory.

We would like to close with a quote from John Lennon’s song “Imagine.” It was a heartfelt hope that Faris, Patrick, and Sundae expressed on their holiday card in December:

“Imagine all the people/living life in peace.”