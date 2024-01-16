LOST ’80s LIVE INVADES CALIFORNIA FOR ITS 22ND ANNIVERSARY TOUR IN 2024 WILL PERFORM AT VINA ROBLES AMPHITHEATRE AUGUST 30

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Paso Robles, Calif. – January 16, 2024 – Celebrating its 22nd anniversary, the longest-running retro tour of its kind, Lost ’80s Live is bringing their ’80s party tour with original vocalists live on one stage, in one epic night, Friday, August 30, at Vina Robles Amphitheatre. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster, Friday, January 19, at 10AM.

Was it really that long ago when MTV, synthesizers and cotton-candy hair seemed oh-so-modern?

Lost ’80s Live brings a TOTALLY TUBULAR! and RADICAL! lineup for 2024, including: GRAMMY® award-winner A Flock of Seagulls, (“I Ran [So Far Away])”; Wang Chung, (“Everybody Have Fun Tonight”); The English Beat (“Mirror in the Bathroom”); Missing Persons (“Words”); The Vapors (“Turning Japanese”); Stacey Q (“Two of Hearts”); The Escape Club (“Wild, Wild West”); Musical Youth (“Pass The Dutchie”); Animotion (“Obsession”); Dramarama (“Anything, Anything [I’ll Give You]”); and Boys Don’t Cry (“Wanna Be a Cowboy”).

The Lost ’80s Live tour has been described by thousands of concert goers as an epic greatest hits show of the ’80s and a rare opportunity to experience so many great bands in one night. Every timeless song played is on a greatest hits album. It’s an ’80s evening not to be missed!