Attorneys Thomas Foley, Cassandra Glanville and Richard Lloyd to chair 2024 Bench and Bar Conference

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Local attorneys Thomas G. Foley, Jr., Cassandra T. Glanville and Richard Lloyd will co-chair the Santa Barbara County Bar Association’s annual Bench and Bar Conference on Jan. 27.

Foley is a founding partner of Foley Bezek Behle & Curtis LLP, a law firm with offices in Santa Barbara and Costa Mesa that specializes in class and mass plaintiff actions, wildfire litigation, complex business litigation, lender liability, intellectual property litigation and entertainment litigation.

Glanville is a partner at Apex Family Law, P.C., a family law and trusts and estates litigation firm with attorneys in Santa Barbara, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Sacramento. Lloyd is an attorney with Capello & Noel LLP, a Santa Barbara law firm specializing in complex business litigation matters. All three chairs are Santa Barbara County Bar Association board members.

The 2024 Bench and Bar Conference will be held in person and via Zoom at The Colleges of Law Santa Barbara Campus, and runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event brings together attorneys, judges, and other professionals from San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties.

This year’s conference features former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of California Hon. Tani Cantil-Sakauye (Ret.) as keynote speaker. Attendees will also enjoy presentations on legal and social issues relevant to Santa Barbara’s legal community including ethics, competence, employment law, wellness, and landlord/tenant law. Hon. Donna Geck and current Presiding Judge, Hon. Pauline Maxwell will host a popular judge’s panel.

Additionally, the conference offers a full day ofMinimum Continuing Legal Education (MCLE) credits in time for the State Bar reporting deadline, including sessions providing mandatory competency and ethics credits.



The Santa Barbara County Bar Association is a nonprofit organization that administers programs and activities to benefit attorneys and the community. Its membership encompasses about 600 attorneys, judges, legal administrators, paralegals, law students and other professionals who work to improve the legal profession, the communities in which they live, and the administration of justice in society.

Foley graduated from the University of Notre Dame Law School in 1975. While at Notre Dame, he was an associate editor of the Notre Dame Law Review. After being admitted to the California State Bar in 1975 he practiced law in Los Angeles, before moving to Santa Barbara in 1976.Since 1978, his practice has primarily involved business litigation and class actions. He lectures frequently on litigation-related topics and has tried as lead counsel more than 25 jury trials to verdict in both state courts and federal district courts.

Glanville received her undergraduate degree from UC Santa Barbara in 2010 and her juris doctorate from UC Hastings College of the Law (now UC Law San Francisco) in 2013. After her admittance to the California bar in 2013, she worked for a San Francisco family law firm and then returned to Santa Barbara in 2015, where she has continued her family law practice on a range of sensitive matters including dissolution and divorce, custody disputes, child and spousal support, domestic violence issues, and post-judgment modifications.

Lloyd is a graduate of The Colleges of Law, Santa Barbara campus. He joined Cappello & Noël in 2015 as a paralegal and became an associate upon passing the California State Bar exam in 2020. His practice includes civil litigation, class action/mass torts, consumer law and legal fee disputes. He has worked on commercial business and land-owner property disputes; high-value personal injury and wrongful death actions, and recently settled a lawsuit against the City of Santa Barbara related to the wrongful denial of a lease assignment request. He is editor of Santa Barbara Lawyer, the official publication of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association.

To register for the 2024 Bench and Bar Conference, visit http://tiny.cc/benchandbar/ Registration is $45 for members and $55 for non-members.

