There is something that we’ve forgotten about in our country and society. It’s a shame, because it speaks to an ignorance of what our country stands for. This country is called the United States of America. We are united, not because some politician says we are; we are united, because as one people, we represent the beacon of hope, freedom, and humanity in the world.

We’ve forgotten that and how to be nice to each other and how to disagree and still be friends.

Agendas abound when it comes to mass media and the most important agenda for us is the agenda of people. That is going to be destroyed by the corporate agenda, which is exactly what we’re having to deal with right now from the Congress to the Supreme Court to the Republican Party to various factors throughout the land. We are dealing with corporate agendas for our country and it’s not right for ordinary folks.

Corporations are not people. Corporations are corporations. They are entities which are designed to make money for others and there are times when they’ll try to make money even if it hurts people.

The corporate agenda isn’t good for our people. The corporate agenda speaks only to corporations, and does nothing to speak of the unifying factors, the underlying thoughts, add realities, which make our country as great as it is. We are not great because of corporations. We are great because of the people that live here.

Corporations are, generally speaking, only designed to make money. Money is a good thing, but it is not a unifying factor, it is a dividing factor.

Their agenda turns us into the Divided States of America. My fellow citizens, we should not stand for that.