Join Us for Coffee, Community and Birthday Cake on Saturday, February 3rd from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Brandon School

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, January 17, 2024 – You are invited to join us for the City of Goleta’s next Coffee & Community / Café y Comunidad event on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at Brandon School (195 Brandon Drive) from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Mayor Paula Perotte, Councilmember Kyle Richards and staff from several different City departments are looking forward to meeting with you in the Multi-Purpose Room (MPR). In addition to coffee, we will also be serving up birthday cake in honor of the City’s 22nd birthday. Live Spanish interpretation will be provided.

Mayor Paula Perotte said, “It’s not often you get to eat cake for breakfast, but this event is a great excuse. Bring your friends and neighbors and any questions, concerns, or ideas you have. This is the perfect opportunity to get caught up, get to know each better, hear important updates, and get your questions answered.”

This is a family-friendly event. There will be a coloring table for children in the MPR and the school playground will be open but not supervised.

While there will be plenty of time for mingling, Mayor Perotte will welcome everyone at 9:30 a.m., provide opening remarks, followed by updates from City staff on topics of importance to the neighborhood and then there will be a time for questions.

This will be the fourth Coffee & Community / Café y Comunidad event held by the City across the four Goleta districts.

We hope to see you on February 3 at Brandon School!