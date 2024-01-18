Last Chance to Sign Up for Friends of SM Baseball Golf Tournament 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, January 16, 2024 – The Friends of SM Baseball Annual Golf Tournament is coming up on Friday, January 26th at Noon at the beautiful Glenn Annie Golf Club (405 Glenn Annie Road). Whether you are an experienced or novice player, we hope you will join us for a fun day of golf, lunch, and a chance to bid on amazing raffle prizes including a six-day stay at a resort in Cabo! You can gather a foursome to play, or we will find one for you. Either way, this is a wonderful way to spend the day and support a worthy cause at the same time. Sign up here https://form.jotform.com/233495681017157 by Thursday, January 19, 2024. It’s also not too late to sponsor a hole at the event. Go to https://form.jotform.com/233495779608171

The event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the San Marcos High School Baseball Program and is put on by the non-profit group, Friends of SM Baseball. The funds raised go directly to support this award-winning program which has won Channel League the past three years in a row and advanced to CIF semi-finals in 2023 for the first time in school history. The money raised will be used to pay for items including field maintenance and gear that goes beyond the limited budget provided.

Our hardworking players and coaches who are getting ready for opening day of baseball on February 10th, 2024, thank you in advance for your support.

We can’t wait to see your smiling faces at Glenn Annie on Friday, January 26 for a memorable day and a great fundraiser for SMHS Royals Baseball. You will soon see why the golfers who participate come back year after year.

For questions or more information email Friendsofsmbaseball805@gmail.com