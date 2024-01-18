What Is Being Done About Homelessness? A Forum for the Lompoc Business Community

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Lompoc, CA. Wed, Jan 31 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM at the Dick DeWees Community Center, 1120 W Ocean Avenue, Lompoc, CA 93436

The Alliance for Community Transformation (SB ACT) will be co-hosting a community forum with the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce for Lompoc area businesses to discuss the impacts of homelessness in Lompoc on Wed, Jan 31 from 5:30 PM to 7 PM. The purpose of this event is to hear from members of the Lompoc business community about areas of concern and to equip them with the information and resources to address the impacts of homelessness in the community. County Supervisor Joan Hartmann will be present alongside representatives from local homeless services organizations and volunteers.

Spanish interpretation will be provided upon request. Water and snacks will also be provided.

For more information, please visit www.sbact.org/events.