As cases of Salmonella infections double, CDC expands warning against eating potentially contaminated charcuterie meats

If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state’s health department.

What People and Businesses Should Do:

A CDC food safety alert regarding a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections has been updated: https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/charcuterie-meats-01-24/index.html

