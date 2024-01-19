As cases of Salmonella infections double, CDC expands warning against eating potentially contaminated charcuterie meats
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.
A CDC food safety alert regarding a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections has been updated: https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/charcuterie-meats-01-24/index.html
Key Points:
- Since the last update on January 5, 2024, 23 more illnesses have been reported and an additional 8 states have reported cases, creating a total case count of 47 illnesses from 22 states.
- CDC had previously warned against eating one recalled lot of Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler.
- CDC now advises not to eat, serve, or sell any lots of Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler sold at Sam’s Club and Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta sold at Costco while the investigation is ongoing. These are sold in twin-packs.
- The updated advice is based on interviews with sick people.
- 4 people bought Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta from Costco before getting sick.
- 3 people bought Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler from Sam’s Club, and 2 people bought charcuterie meats from Sam’s Club but did not remember the brand name.
- Investigators are working to determine if any additional products may be contaminated.
What People and Businesses Should Do:
- While this investigation is ongoing:
- People should not eat the Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler sold at Sam’s Club or Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta sold at Costco. Throw them away.
- Businesses should not sell or serve the Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler sold at Sam’s Club or Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta sold at Costco.
- Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any severe Salmonella symptoms which can be found on the outbreak web page.
- Wash surfaces and containers that may have touched these products using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.
Salmonella Symptoms:
- Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.
- Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria.
- Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.
- Some people—especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems—may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.
- For more information about Salmonella, see the Salmonella Questions and Answers page.
If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state’s health department.