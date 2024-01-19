Authorities Identify Lompoc Motorcyclist, 31, Killed in Crash on Highway 1 Near Santa Maria

The motorcyclist killed in a crash on Highway 1 near Santa Maria on Wednesday was identified this Friday as 31-year-old Lompoc man Yigit Tobkey, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick.

At approximately 9:23 p.m. on January 17, California Highway Patrol’s Santa Maria office received an emergency call of a pedestrian-involved crash on southbound State Route 1, just south of Graciosa Road. According to CHP Officer Barriga, who submitted the CHP report on the crash, CHP officers observed multiple vehicles upon arrival and an unmanned motorcycle stopped on the southbound shoulder.

Preliminary investigations by CHP determined that Tobkey lost control of his motorcycle for unknown reasons and veered off the roadway. He then became stationary in the southbound lane of Route 1 and was subsequently struck by multiple oncoming vehicles. American Medical Response Paramedics arrived and pronounced Tobkey deceased on the scene.

The report indicated that while the weather was foggy at the time of the collision and visibility was limited, investigators had not determined a specific cause for the crash as the investigation is still underway. However, witnesses communicated to officers that possibly more vehicles struck Tobkey and left the scene, suggesting potential multiple hit-and-runs.

CHP asks that anyone who can help identify any vehicles that may have been involved in the fatal crash or provide any further information to call CHP’s Santa Maria branch at (805) 349-8728.