Much of the national and world news is daunting and hard to watch. Locally, there is much to be hopeful about in 2024 thanks to the ways our community comes together to tackle hard challenges. Last week, dozens of people gathered to break ground on an innovative solution to our homelessness crisis and provide more safety to a wonderful neighborhood with many kids and schools. The project will provide shelter, substance abuse, and mental-health counseling, intensive case management, food, and health care to over 80 people currently living in the encampments between the freeway and Hollister Avenue. It’s a proven partnership between DignityMoves, Good Samaritan and Santa Barbara County.

The project is called “La Posada,” which means shelter and in some Christian traditions is a celebration of Mary and Joseph’s journey from strife to safety in Bethlehem. To me, La Posada means much more than that. First it means land — the land that the county is donating that makes the project financially feasible. The location was chosen because it is right near where we know 60-90 people currently live unsafely in encampments. Second it means dignity — the program works because the residents are offered the dignity of what most of us take for granted: their own space with four walls, a door that locks, and a place to store their belongings. It also means helpbecause of compassionate one-on-one services that residents must utilize. And lastly it means hope for the lifeline it will provide to our neighbors.

In 2024, I’m focusing on the spirit of La Posada — the ways we can make our community stronger and safer for us all.