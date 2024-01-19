Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SOLVANG, Calif.— Los Padres National Forest officials are proposing to charge a new fee at a snow play area on the Mt. Pinos Ranger District. The $5 fee would be required for snowplay visitors who park at the Frazier Mountain Trailhead.

In 2004, Congress passed the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act (REA) which allows the Forest Service to retain funds collected at certain recreation sites and use these funds locally to operate, maintain, and improve these sites. Under REA, all new fees and any fee changes must be proposed and approved by a resource advisory committee. Committee members represent a broad array of recreation interest groups to help ensure that the Forest Service is proposing reasonable and publicly acceptable new fees and fee changes.

“It takes a carefully planned multi-agency approach to prepare for and manage visitation during and after a snowfall event.” said Mt. Pinos District Ranger Karina Medina for the Los Padres National Forest. “Services and management are targeted at health, safety, sanitation, and snow removal issues while protecting natural and cultural resources.”

The public is encouraged to comment on the proposed fee changes by the close of business on April 1, 2024. To ensure that your comments are considered, please make sure they arrive prior to the deadline. Comments can be mailed to Los Padres National Forest, Attention: Karina Medina, 34580 Lockwood Valley Road, Frazier Park, CA 93225 or submitted by email to karina.medina@usda.gov.

Online comments can also be provided online at: https://usfs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=f6a8f81baf2843c8bd96c8035d8cc3bc.

Oral comments must be provided in person at the Mt. Pinos District Office in Frazier Park during normal business hours (Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) or by calling (661) 777-2141 and indicating you would like to provide comments on the proposed recreation fee changes.

Once the public involvement process is complete, the proposed fee changes will be reviewed by a Resource Advisory Committee, who will submit their recommendation to the Regional Forester for a final decision.