Public Meeting Aims to Enhance Advanced Solutions for Justice-Involved People with Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Executive Office, in collaboration with justice partners and Kevin O’Connell Research, invites the public to join them as they work to update Santa Barbara County’s Sequential Intercept Model (SIM).

The Sequential Intercept Model (SIM) details how individuals with mental and substance use disorders come into contact with and move through the criminal justice system.

The Sequential Intercept Model (SIM) Map plays a crucial role in identifying community resources and planning additional solutions for individuals with mental and substance use disorders at each phase of their interaction with the justice system. The map features critical intercept points, showcasing the programming and services available in the County at each intersection.

Community Working Session Details:

Date: Friday, January 26, 2024

Time: 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM Location: Carrillo Ballroom, 100 E. Carrillo Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

The meeting serves as an opportunity to learn about ongoing initiatives, discuss potential gaps or opportunities, and gather input from advocates, residents, and service providers. Following this collaborative input session, the County’s goal is to launch an updated public-facing SIM map and framework by spring 2024, addressing identified gaps and proposing solutions.

A draft Sequential Intercept Model Map for Santa Barbara County from Kevin O’Connell can be found online at Santa Barbara County SIM Map. This draft illustrates the current County/Contracted programs, offering insights into the ongoing efforts to enhance mental health and substance use disorder services in our community and we are actively working on refining it to reflect the most up-to-date information.For more information or to confirm attendance, please contact Angelica Ramirez at (805) 568-3400 oraramirez@countyofsb.org.