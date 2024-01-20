I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for Supervisor Nelson’s proposal to establish community services districts in unincorporated areas, including Los Alamos. I have loved this proposal since my former Supervisor, Joan Hartmann, began working on it before redistricting.

The great news for Los Alamos is that we already have an existing structure in place, the Los Alamos Planning Advisory Committee. Unfortunately, this committee has become defunct due to the reluctance of Supervisor Nelson to make the necessary board appointments.

He has made appointments to other boards, so it is confusing, but that’s neither here nor there. Supervisor Nelson acknowledges that local organizations would be better equipped to advocate for our needs than our representatives from a larger government body, such as the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

I eagerly anticipate Supervisor Nelson’s revitalization of the Los Alamos Planning Advisory Committee in the near future, as the appointment of members holds the potential to strengthen our community and enhance its representation.