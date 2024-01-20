Given the recent news about the medical challenges that have beset Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense and King Charles of England, the importance of screening for prostate disease is front and center in many people’s minds.

Any male who is 50 years of age or older and anyone who finds prostate cancer in their family history needs to be screened by their health care provider. Failure to take this important preventative step can lead to serious health issues such as prostate cancer and its potential spread to other vital organs.

In addition, if you have been diagnosed with prostate cancer, the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center offers a free ongoing monthly support group via zoom for anyone being treated for this disease. Contact the Center for registration and more information.