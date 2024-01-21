Our community has been so fortunate to have Joan Hartmann as our 3rd District County Supervisor. We are even more fortunate that she is running again to continue her work on behalf of the center (really, the heart!) of Santa Barbara County.

Joan is a problem solver of the first order, and that has been apparent if you live in the Santa Ynez Valley. Joan has worked closely with our community to address the nightmare of Hwy 154, meeting regularly with locals and serving as chair the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments State Route 154 Safety Committee. Her efforts have brought real changes to our most dangerous road, starting with installation of safety cameras to monitor patterns and identify best mitigation strategies.

As a long-time Buellton resident, Joan knows first-hand the fire risk we all face. She serves on the Fire Safe Council Board, which works with neighborhoods to create Fire Wise Communities to help them get organized, identify their particular risks, and work together to mitigate them.

Not everything here is about danger. Joan has led the charge to create the county’s first Recreation Master Plan, which will coordinate resources to expand and enrich recreation for residents and visitors alike. The Refugio Trail and Santa Ynez Valley River Trail expansions are just two examples. She was also able to have shade structures installed to protect the playground at Santa Ynez Park.

If you value a hardworking local official trying to improve our quality of life, vote to re-elect Joan Hartmann as 3rd District County Supervisor.