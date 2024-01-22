CALM Announces New Director of Human Resources

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA. January 2024 – CALM is excited to announce the appointment of Whitney Manning as Director of Human Resources.

With more than a decade of experience aligning organizational mission with people strategies, Whitney is a seasoned Human Resources (HR) professional committed to fostering impactful, people-first programs that empower employees to do their best work.

Whitney has held HR leadership roles at Luminous Computing, Bruker Nano Surfaces, Elenion Technologies, and Packet Photonics. She served as a trusted partner to senior leaders, leading initiatives in organizational design, learning and development, employee experience, DEI, total rewards, and compliance. In joining CALM, Whitney brings not only a wealth of experience but also a passion for creating positive and inclusive work environments.

“We are excited to welcome Whitney to CALM. Her proven track record in developing and implementing innovative people-focused strategies will advance our efforts to recruit and retain top talent and to create a supportive workplace. With Whitney on board, we look forward to enhancing our organizational capabilities and furthering our community impact,” said Alana Walczak, CALM President & CEO.

Whitney is a certified HR Professional (SHRM-CP) and is recognized as a member of the Forbes Human Resources Council. She holds an MBA from Brandman University and a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University of California, Santa Barbara. She has also earned a certificate in Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion from the University of South Florida.

About CALM

CALM is a community-based mental health agency with a mission to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County. CALM’s pioneering, evidence-based services represent a continuum of care that interrupts intergenerational cycles of trauma. Each year, 2,500 clients receive individual and group therapy through CALM’s clinics in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc, and thousands more receive community-based education and mental health supports. With a 54-year history in Santa Barbara County, a staff that is uniquely qualified to meet the needs of families in the region, and meaningful partnerships with complementary organizations, CALM is a leader in developing a variety of culturally responsive, trauma-informed programs. To learn more, visit calm4kids.org.