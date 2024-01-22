NEW NAME; NEW ERA ~ EXCITING FUTURE The Wildling Museum is now the California Nature Art Museum

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Since it opened its doors in 2000, The Wildling Museum has served the local community and tourists from all over the world, sharing the natural beauty found throughout California and beyond by a vast array of artists and their creative visions. Originally founded by local artist Patti Jacquemain, the Museum has grown and changed over the years, moving from Los Olivos to Solvang in 2013. Yet one thing remains consistent, its mission: to inspire stewardship of nature through art and education. Our vision is to be recognized as an exceptional and inclusive leader in inspiring our diverse communities and visitors to value nature through the vision of artists. The museum collaborates with partners for the benefit of our region.

As the Museum enters its 24th year, it is time to refresh the organization’s image and name. To grow and thrive in today’s competitive and noisy world, the Museum needed a name that immediately says who they are and what they do, while still honoring the original vision of its founder. After more than a year of planning the Board of Directors and staff are happy to announce the launch of California Nature Art Museum. Continuing to honor their founding legacy, the first-floor exhibition space has been renamed The Wildling Gallery.

It’s a new name and a new era. California Nature Art Museum (www.calnatureartmuseum.org) helps the

general public understand complex issues of conservation and environmental science through art, by focusing on the amazing beauty and diversity of The Golden State. Using art to connect people to nature is an impactful way to touch hearts and minds. Never has nature been more challenged than it is right now, so expanding the Museum’s reach is paramount towards building a sustainable future for us all.

“This is a very exciting time for our organization as we look forward to the future as California Nature Art Museum. The new name better reflects who we are and what we do,” said Stacey Otte-Demangate, Executive Director. “And the exhibits and educational programs we offer reinforce that, allowing our community and visitors to experience the beauty of art, and the nature all around us which inspires it. While not being preachy, our exhibition and education choices will certainly reflect the need for conservation of wilderness and open spaces here in the Golden State.”

At any given time, guests can enjoy three to four different exhibitions at California Nature Art Museum. Since it opened, the Museum has hosted and/or organized over 100 shows including the awe-inspiring works of nationally renowned artists like Ansel Adams, Georgia O’Keeffe, Maynard Dixon, and Carl Oscar Borg, to name a few, as well as regionally respected artists like Ray Strong, dedicated to bringing awareness to specific wilderness areas.

The first-floor Wildling Gallery features larger shows but can also be subdivided into different exhibitions. The second-floor Valley Oak Gallery is dedicated to telling stories of the tri-county area (Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo) or issues relevant to our region. A permanent feature there is the stunning wall mural executed by local artist John Iwerks which serves as an excellent educational tool about local oak habitats and is utilized by school groups. The third-floor George and Barbara Goodall Education Center features hands-on activities like nature journaling, animal origami and more, soon to be further developed by new assistant director, Rachel Metz.

“I have been part of the Wildling’s Board of Directors for several years and witnessed firsthand the impact we make on guests young and old,” said Kevin Patterson, Past-President for Cal-NAM. “I am excited to see the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature become the California Nature Art Museum. In looking to the future, we still honor its history and those who worked so hard to create this unique and inspiring space. While the mission remains the same, the new name provides a focus for that mission. I believe this is right next step in the Museum’s evolution and am enthusiastic about what’s yet to come.”

Kevin Walthers, incoming Board President for Cal-NAM said, “We love the legacy of the Wildling name but understand the need to be more recognizable to visitors. The exhibits curated by our incredible staff are truly amazing, and we are confident the new name will ensure that more people see the California Nature Art Museum as an important must-see destination. So come visit, take a class, attend an event. We look forward to welcoming you soon.”

California Nature Art Museum is open Weekdays 11 am-4 pm (except Tuesday and Wednesday) and Weekends 10 am-5 pm and is supported by the generosity of its sponsors and members.

For more information about California Nature Art Museum please visit www.calnatureartmuseum.org. To schedule interviews with Executive Director, Stacey Otte-Demangate, or request broadcast-quality B-roll and high-res images, please contact Joni Kelly, Communications Specialist at 805-886-1869 or jonikellycomm@gmail.com.