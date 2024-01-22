Overnight Full Freeway Closures Scheduled for I-110 Near Downtown Los Angeles

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Los Angeles — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is planning multiple overnight closures on Interstate 110 (I-110) between I-10 and Exposition Boulevard beginning Friday, Jan. 26, and ending Sunday, Jan. 28. The schedule includes a complete closure of the freeway in both directions of travel from late Saturday night through early Sunday morning. From Friday night to Saturday morning, the interstate will be reduced to one lane only in the southbound direction.

These closures will allow crews to safely demolish the defunct pedestrian bridge over I-110 at 21st Street.

The closure schedule is as follows:

Friday, Jan. 26

Southbound I-110 reduced to one lane between I-10 and Exposition Boulevard 11 p.m. – 7 a.m. Saturday Crews to begin closing all on-ramps to southbound I-110 as well as the eastbound and westbound connectors from I-10 as early as 9 p.m.

Southbound off-ramp to Adams Boulevard closed all weekend 7 p.m. – 10 a.m. Saturday 7 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Sunday



Saturday, Jan. 27

Southbound I-110 between I-10 and Exposition Boulevard and northbound I-110 between Adams Boulevard and Washington Boulevard: FULL CLOSURE 11 p.m. – 8 a.m. Sunday Crews to begin closing on-ramps and connectors as early as 9 p.m.

Southbound off-ramp to Adams Boulevard closed all weekend 7 p.m. – 10 a.m. Sunday 7 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Sunday



Motorists are advised to avoid the area by taking an alternate route or by using public transit. Southbound traffic on I-110 will be detoured to exit the interstate at the I-10 interchange and re-enter the freeway at either Exposition Boulevard or Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Northbound traffic will exit at Adams Boulevard and either re-enter the freeway at Washington Boulevard or access I-10 via Hoover Street. Detour maps are attached.

Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances. Residents and businesses located near construction may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities. Please visit the Caltrans Quickmap for the latest road conditions and closures.

Caltrans reminds motorists to be “Work Zone Alert” and “Slow for the Cone Zone.”