Santa Barbara Countywide Education Job Fairs

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO) is hosting two education job fairs to help schools and district offices across the county attract a new generation to the education workforce, as well as those looking to change or advance their career. Interested individuals are welcome to attend either or both events on the following dates:

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 from 9 – 11 am in the SBCEO Auditorium

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 from 9 – 11 am in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District Souza Center

Both events are free and open to the public.

The events will put attendees in touch with representatives from school districts across the county and colleges and universities with education-related credential programs. A credentials specialist will provide advice on pursuing a career as a credentialed education professional, such as a teacher, speech-language pathologist, or school nurse.

In addition to teachers and instructional support staff, schools are looking to hire professionals in information technology, accounting, human resources, maintenance, and other fields. Not all jobs require a teaching credential or even a college degree.

“The field of education has a wide spectrum of job opportunities that could be the perfect match for individuals in our county,” said County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Susan Salcido. “Working for a school or district is a valuable way to grow professionally and connect with your community. We are committed to highlighting the importance of careers in education and bringing in the best talent to serve our children and youth in Santa Barbara County.”

Mari Minjarez Gonzales, SBCEO Associate Superintendent, Human Resources, added: “Our schools offer rewarding and stable careers with excellent employment benefits and many promotional opportunities. My own journey took me from working as a classroom assistant as a teenager to school psychologist and then into administration.”

Representatives from the local Child Care Planning Council will be present to share information about career opportunities in preschools and early childhood education, in addition to a specialist who can help determine eligibility for subsidized childcare.

“Working for our schools, whether inside or outside the classroom, provides pathways to deeply fulfilling careers. We have many talented people in our community who would be an asset on our campuses,” said Lompoc Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Clara Finneran. “Partnering with the Santa Barbara County Education Office and other local school districts for this event gives us an opportunity to find candidates who best fit our needs and provide job seekers with exciting career options.”

Be a part of the future of our community. Join us at one or both events and find out about the many exciting career opportunities in the field of education.

For more details, visit www.sbceo.org/hr.