Like or hate him, Donald Trump is one of the most influential leaders in American history. Most importantly, unlike other politicians he puts “America First.”

In light of his pro-America policies, he has my vote. I believe Trump is the only person / politician who has the will, strength, and courage to turn things around in America. He believes in a free, independent Republic, not a socialist /Marxist hell hole. For starters, I believe Trump will close the southern border, thereby stopping the invasion of illegals, drugs, criminals, and even terrorists into our country. Second, I believe Trump will improve our economy. He will help the middle class, implement tax reform, stop the outrageous spending, and not allow a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) that would give government absolute control over your money that would be a dangerous threat to freedom. As JP Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon said Trump was “kind of right” about NATO, the economy, and immigration.

Third, I believe Trump will stop the weaponization of the FBI, DOJ, CIA, and other federal bureaucracies. And he will expose the corruption and dishonesty of the mainstream media. He will also expose the insurrection of leftist cities, states, lawyers, and judges that have taken aim at him and his MAGA supporters. Case in point: January 6 was a riot, not an insurrection.

Third, Trump will make America strong again. He will make our military strong again and carry out his policy of “peace through strength.” As a result, America would no longer be the laughing stock of the world, and it will be feared and respected by its enemies. Finally, Trump will stand by and support its allies, especially Israel and Taiwan.

Going forward, I pray Trump is elected president. America needs a pro-American president who is tough and can play hard ball in a very unstable, chaotic and dangerous world.