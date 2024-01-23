As a member of the Society of Fearless Grandmothers, I’ve learned that some elected officials really “get it,” while others … not so much.

Supervisor Joan Hartmann totally gets it.

As the world becomes a scarier place — with more natural disasters, the threat of climate catastrophe, more people homeless — we need to keep Joan Hartmann on the Board of Supervisors to help us survive and thrive!

We Fearless Grandmothers are fighting for a world our grandchildren can live in. Joan Hartmann is too. She has been a leading advocate for green energy, recognizing both the need to get off of fossil fuels and the economic benefits of a green economy. Confronting the “now” of increasing fire threats, she works on new programming via the Fire Safe Council to make communities safer. She is a leader in protecting the county’s open spaces, both to protect biodiversity and to support outdoor recreation to help us as residents and attract tourists (and their dollars!).

Joan’s credentials are impressive. She first taught government as a college professor, then got a law degree and worked for the federal government on environmental issues. When she moved to this area 20-plus years ago, she dove right in both as a volunteer with CASA [Court Appointed Special Advocate] and an advocate for environmental conservation. Her combination of knowledge and experience have been a huge asset to this county.

The 3rd District runs from Goleta to Lompoc to the Santa Ynez Valley. But Joan’s work benefits all of us. If she is on your ballot for March 5, please vote to reelect her!