Housing Element Compliance and PEIR Hearing Tonight

The California Department of Housing and Community Development (State HCD) found the County’s adopted housing element in substantial compliance with State housing element law as of January 22, 2024. This follows the County Board of Supervisors adoption of the 2023-2031 Housing Element Update (HEU) on December 5, 2023. The County submitted the adopted housing element to State HCD for mandated review on December 8, 2023. State HCD had up to 90 days to review the submittal. The letter finding the County’s housing element in compliance can be found on the housing element website.

REMINDER: A public comment hearing on the draft Housing Element Program Environmental Impact Report (EIR) will take place tonight, Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at the Planning Commission Hearing Room (first floor), 105 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara at 5:30 p.m. It may be attended virtually as well; links are posted on the housing element website.

The County released its draft Housing Element Program EIR on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The draft Program EIR analyzes the potential impacts associated with the implementation of the Housing Element Update’s goals, policies, and programs including the potential rezone program. Public comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, February 9, 2024.

Comments may be submitted to the project planner, Hannah Thomas, at 123 E. Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, (805) 568-3577, or by email at housingelement@countyofsb.org.

After the public’s comments are received, the County will compile and respond to comments, and make changes to the draft Program EIR as applicable. The County Planning Commission will hold hearings on the potential rezone sites in early 2024 and make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors who will make final decisions on the rezones in spring of 2024.

The Adopted HEU can be found at:

https://www.countyofsb.org/3177/Housing-Element-Update.

View our interactive map showing all the potential housing sites.

The Housing Element Update is one of the mandated components of a General Plan. It directs local governments to plan for the existing and projected housing needs of all economic segments of the community. This is the 6th housing element cycle, covering 2023-2031.