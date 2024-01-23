SBART Press Luncheon: Winter Sports Entering Stretch Run

The weekly SBART Monday press luncheon returned to Harry’s Cafe after a one-week hiatus in observance of MLK Day and was absolutely packed with student athletes.

Four athletes of the week were honored, including last week’s winners Amarisse Camargo and Jose Ramirez.

Camargo scored 17 points, dished out 12 assists and grabbed seven rebounds in a 62-23 win over Fillmore. She followed that up with 19 points and nine rebounds in a 54-36 victory over Malibu.

Amrarise Camargo does it all for Caprinteria girls’ basketball.

Jose Ramirez stepped up to the moment with a late goal to lead San Marcos to a 1-0 victory over rival Santa Barbara.

This week honorees were senior Justin Stock of Dos Pueblos High boys’ basketball and Giulia Piccoletti of Carpinteria High.

Stock scored 36 points in a 64-60 OT win over Ventura and followed that up with 18 points in a 71-59 loss to Rio Mesa.

Justin Stock exploded for 36 points in an overtime victory over Rio Mesa

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with him since elementary school. He has a high basketball IQ, which I’m sure he acquired from his father Matt,” said Dos Pueblos assistant coach John Slavin reading a message from head coach Joe Zamora. “His family has been such a big part of our program. We are going to be hard pressed to find someone to fill his shoes after he graduates.”

Piccoletti scored 13 goals in three games at the Buena Friendlies Tourney, including six goals in a 13-8 win over Rio Mesa.

Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award

Sabine Zermeno, a four-sport athlete at Providence School was honored as the Phil Womble award recipient at Monday’s press luncheon.

Sabine Zermeno is a four-sport athlete at Providence School.

The Phil Womble award is given to a student athlete in the junior class for each school who demonstrates the highest standard of ethics and sportsmanship. Sabine’s brother Teleious also received the award in 2022.

“She is such a pleasant person to be around and gels with every single teammate on all of her teams,” Providence athletic director Dan Terry said. “She is always quick to say something kind and I don’t think I’ve heard her say a negative word about anyone or anything.”

Zermeno showed incredible perseverance to compete in indoor volleyball and tennis in the same season. On one occasion she missed volleyball practice to help out the tennis team and came back immediately after the team volleyball practice to get in an extra volleyball workout to practice her serving technique. Although she was physically and mentally exhausted she was able to battle through and complete her goal.

In addition to her athletic exploits, Zermeno maintains a 3.52 GPA and volunteers for the Kids helping kids non-profit.