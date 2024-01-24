Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara: Acme Hospitality’s Pearl Social has raised $15,000 to support Explore Ecology after a highly successful holiday season.

Every December, Pearl Social transforms into a pop-up holiday wonderland known as the Miracle Bar. From late November through January 1st, a portion of all reservation fees from the Miracle Bar were graciously donated to the environmental education nonprofit, Explore Ecology.

“We are grateful for Acme Hospitality’s generous gift to Explore Ecology! Their donation will play a crucial role in supporting our mission of fostering environmental awareness and stewardship among Kindergarten to 12th grade students and adults in Santa Barbara County. We appreciate the acknowledgment of our work and look forward to our continued partnership with Acme.” says Lindsay Johnson, Explore Ecology Executive Director.

The $15,000 donation from Miracle Bar at Pearl Social will contribute to the continued success of Explore Ecology’s programs that reach over 40,000 community members annually and include Art From Scrap, School Gardens, Environmental Education, the Watershed Resource Center and monthly Beach Cleanups, and the new EE Makerspace.

Sherry Villanueva, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Acme Hospitality, says, “Investment in our community is a fundamental core value of Acme Hospitality. We are proud to partner with impactful Santa Barbara organizations like Explore Ecology who empower our community to protect and preserve our precious environment. The joy that Miracle at Pearl Social brings to locals and tourists is a source of great pride, and giving back to our community in this way is truly an honor.”

Explore Ecology extends its heartfelt gratitude to Acme Hospitality, Miracle Bar at Pearl Social, and everyone who attended the Miracle Bar this holiday season.

Explore Ecology Board Member James Cunningham says, “Miracles can and do happen! We at Explore Ecology are so very grateful to be a recipient of Acme Hospitality’s generosity!”

About Explore Ecology: Explore Ecology is an environmental education nonprofit that educates over 40,000 children a year, inspiring them to engage with the natural world, think critically, and experience the value of environmental stewardship. Explore Ecology programs include the Art From Scrap Creative Reuse Store, Environmental Education, Watershed Resource Center, and School Gardens Program. For more information, visit ExploreEcology.org.



About Acme Hospitality: Headquartered in Santa Barbara, Acme Hospitality owns and operates an innovative collection of food and beverage concepts and hotels throughout California. Acme proudly operates seven restaurants nestled in the vibrant arts and entertainment district, fondly known as the Funk Zone. Acme concepts and team members have won numerous awards and accolades from local, regional, and national sources. For more information, please visit AcmeHospitality.com.