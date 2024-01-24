Boys Basketball Roundup: San Marcos Holds Off Rival Dos Pueblos

Micah Jacobi scored a game-high 22 points and the San Marcos High boys’ basketball team withstood a late rally by Dos Pueblos to claim a 72-62 Channel League victory on Wednesday night.

With the victory the Royals rebounded from back-to-back losses to Oxnard and Ventura and maintained the inside track on the fourth and final automatic playoff bid out of the Channel League.

“To be honest I told the guys after the Ventura game the other night to forget about all of the playoff seeding, positioning and let’s just go and play basketball,” said San Marcos coach James Kinzler. “It’s a rivalry game. These are guys you know. It’s fun for the community and let’s get that stuff out of our heads.”

Danny Diaz provided a huge spark off the bench for San Marcos with 14 first-half points, including four three-pointers. The Royals led 25-13 at the end of the first quarter and 38-26 at halftime.

Danny Diaz knocked down five three-pointers. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Dos Pueblos cut its deficit to 48-42 in the third quarter, but a three-pointer by Diaz with under one minute remaining in the period gave the Royals a 51-42 lead going into the fourth quarter.

A three-pointer by Justin Stock cut the Dos Pueblos deficit to 66-60 with 1:40 remaining, but Joe Pastenack answered with a driving layup that halted the Chargers’ momentum.

With the victory San Marcos improves to 12-12 overall and 6-5 in Channel League play.

Santa Barbara, 57; Oxnard, 46

The Dons captured a monumental victory over defending Channel League champion Oxnard to move into a tie for first place.

Oxnard had not lost a league game since a January, 25th 2019 defeat at the hands of Ventura. Both teams were in the Pacific View League at the time.

Luke Zuffelato scored 15 of the Dons’ 21 points in the third quarter as Santa Barbara took control of the game.

With the victory Santa Barbara improves to 18-7 overall and 10-1 in Channel League play.

Cate, 60; Bishop Diego, 50

Cate climbed their way back to .500 in league with a big team win over visiting Bishop Diego.

The Rams used a well balanced attack to fend off multiple runs by Bishop Diego and outscored the visiting Cardinals 15-8 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

Tyler Martinez finished with a team-high 14 points and Marcus Scudder added 13 points.