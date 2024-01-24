I would like to put some word of common sense into this discussion on the redevelopment of La Cumbre Plaza into voter approved housing higher that previously allowed.

Located where it is, you will hardly be able to see what’s built there no matter what height. The location is perfect in that it is close to shopping, freeway entrances, the new revised bike path, etc.

On the downside who would want to live so close to the freeway and all that congestion?

The answer to that is anyone who wants to live in Santa Barbara but cannot afford it. This gives people a chance to find a home in our city.