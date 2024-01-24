Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara Welcomes Six Dynamic Leaders to Board of Directors

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara is thrilled to announce the appointment of six individuals to its Board of Directors. These new members bring a wealth of experience, expertise, and passion for empowering young girls and women in our community.

The new members are:

Melissa Guillen, COO, Backyard Bowls

Lauren Hudspeth, Strategy and Operations Consultant

Kendall Lindenbaum, Vice President of Consultant Relations, Progyny, Inc.

Mike Loeza, Training and Development Manager, Towbes Group

Nicole Noren, Documentary filmmaker and journalist, ESPN

Angela Scott, Founder, The Office of Angela Scott footwear company

“We are delighted to welcome this talented group to our Board of Directors,” said Cydney Justman, Interim Executive Director. “Their collective expertise and commitment to our mission will undoubtedly strengthen our positive impact for the girls and community we serve.” Paul Portney, Chair of the Board of Directors, said, “Our strong Board just got much stronger, and we are excited to welcome these outstanding individuals.”

Each new member of the Board brings a unique set of skills and perspectives. These leaders have demonstrated a commitment to community service and a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing girls today. “I am honored to join the Board of Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, an organization that is making a tangible difference in the lives of girls in our community. I have seen and believe in the transformative power of education, mentorship and empowerment, and am looking forward to working with the dedicated team to further our impactful programs and increase our reach,” said Lauren Hudspeth.

The incoming Board members will join a dynamic team of leaders committed to advancing the organization’s goals and expanding its reach within the Greater Santa Barbara community. “Being a first-generation college graduate from the Central Coast, it is imperative to me that opportunities for growth and empowerment are extended to as many young individuals as possible, as it plays a vital role in our community’s well-being and future. I eagerly anticipate collaborating with the Girls Inc. team, fellow Board members, and the broader community to further support the organization’s mission,” said Nicole Noren.

To learn more about the newly appointed Board Members, click here.

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara is a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring all girls to be strong, smart, and bold. Through innovative programs, community outreach, and mentorship, Girls Inc. provides girls the tools they need to navigate gender, economic, and social barriers, excel academically, develop confidence, and become leaders in their communities. For more information about Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara and its programs, please visit girlsincsb.org.