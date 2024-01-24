PRESS RELEASE: Starr King Parent-Child Workshop Rummage Sale

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Starr King Parent-Child Workshop will hold its annual Rummage Sale on Saturday, February 10, at Earl Warren Showgrounds. Early bird entrance is at 8 a.m. ($20 fee). General admission is 9 AM-3 PM (no charge).

Among the most popular one-day rummage events on the Central Coast, Starr King Rummage Sale has been a Santa Barbara community tradition since the 1950s.

The event, which has drawn the attention of nearly 2,000 rummage shoppers annually, is a treasure hunt featuring deals on clothing for kids and adults, housewares, books, garden supplies, toys, furnishings, treasures, and a food tent serving gourmet breakfast, lunch and goodies from top local eateries. Pastries and other food items will be sold in the morning, with further delicious offerings at lunch.

Starr King Parent-Child Workshop has been a guiding light in early childhood education in Santa Barbara since 1949, offering a hands-on, play-based learning experience for preschool children.

Starr King’s child development professionals empower children’s extraordinary capabilities and provide parents with highly effective tools for positive guidance.

All parents contribute directly to the school’s daily operations, keeping down tuition costs and attracting a diverse population of parents who are actively involved in their children’s early learning. Working and learning cooperatively prepares parents to be active participants in their children’s lives and communities. Thank you to our first two event sponsors year which are Kellow Construction and Milpas Rentals. P.S. Save the Date: Starr King’s 75th Anniversary May Day Party, May 4th, 2024 at Starr King Parent Child Workshop.

For more rummage sale information, visit www.skrummage.com. Families seeking preschool accommodations can call 805-966-1325 or visit starrking-pcw.org.

Contact: communications@starrking-pcw.org or call Kevin O’Scanlan press and media manager at 805-452-3861