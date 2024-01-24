Thank you, Nick Welsh, for the article about the plans to build apartments on La Cumbra Plaza.

I grew up in Santa Barbara and love to keep informed about it. When I was a kid, I could walk to La Cumbra Plaza in the early ’70s from my house in Hidden Valley.

The apartments sound like the right thing for the property, but I agree that they should have more affordable units. Personally, I think a 75-foot building on that site wouldn’t be bad. But, wow, that would be a lot more people living on upper State Street.