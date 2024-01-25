On January 18, Future Leaders of America (FLA) youth hosted the Regional Education Equity Forum that showcased research they gathered on their educational priorities. The effort was titled “A-G for All” and addresses high school requirements that deliver challenging courses that build essential life skills that students may use to further their careers and prepare them for higher education.

Among the issues we researched and discussed were aligning the A-G requirements with the high school graduation requirements, creating more academic support services, the need for more academic counselors, culturally relevant support, parental involvement and engagement, and partnering with local four-year universities for admissions.

Our goal is to align the A-G requirements with high school graduation requirements at the school district and for our community to develop a college-going culture. Cultivating a culture that supports going to college becomes a challenge when high schools do not require students to take A-G classes, which leads to many failing to meet the college requirements. We want to create a college-going culture for all students and increase support in high school for all students to succeed and continue their higher education. To do so, we will be meeting with our school board representatives to share our policy priorities, and we need the community’s help to advocate for education equity throughout the school year.

Community members can support our education equity initiative by staying involved, supporting events that address A-Gs, attending school board meetings, participating in public comment with their students, and educating themselves and others on their student’s education.