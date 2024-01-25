I am flummoxed, dumbfounded, and appalled by what is happening at La Cumbre. From 2019 — when the building limit was still 45 feet, since 1946 — to 2020 where the City Council made a slight tweak saying that “community benefit” projects could apply for 60 feet, to now, WTF!

Sanctuary Centers on East Anapamu Street were the first and still are the only “community benefit” project to run the gauntlet with Architectural Board of Review, Planning Commission, and the council in order to obtain that approval, in spite of many who came out in opposition of going above 45 feet.

To now, where multiple “commercial” projects are trying for 60 feet and above and La Cumbre, up to 75 feet.

Somehow, I think the wheels have come off, and we are going to allow skyscrapers without any or just a minimal, an understatement, commitment to a “community benefit” of low-income housing.

Very disturbing!