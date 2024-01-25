Community E-Bike Skills Class & Ride THIS Saturday, January 27

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The forecast is calling for sunny skies on Saturday and that means the Community E-Bike Skills Class & Ride is on! The event, postponed from last Saturday due to rain, is planned for this Saturday, January 27 from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. at Goleta Valley Junior High School (6100 Stow Canyon Road). Advance registration is recommended at https://movesbcounty.org/events/. Limited spots are available and on a first come-first serve basis.

The event is a collaboration with the City of Goleta and MOVE Santa Barbara County as part of E-Bike Safety Awareness Week held last week (January 15-21). Whether you are a new or seasoned e-bike rider, this is a great opportunity to enhance skills and gain valuable safety knowledge.

What to Expect:



Bring your e-bike and wear a helmet. You will learn pre-ride checks to help avoid non-vehicular crashes; participate in e-bike handling courses on the blacktop to learn tips for safe e-bike handling; join in a community e-bike ride to get comfortable interacting with traffic; and you can pick up some free giveaways, including helmets and lights while supplies last, to make you safer when you ride. Mayor Paula Perotte is looking forward to handing out these items to those who need them.

January 27th Schedule:

1:00 p.m. – Check-In/Register

1:30 p.m. – Pre-Ride Checks

1:45 p.m. – Skills Courses

2:30 p.m. – Community E-Bike Ride

3:15 p.m. – Giveaways

To participate, you must be at least 10 years of age.

We’ll see you and your e-bike there!

Partial funding for this event was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.