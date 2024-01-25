As a long-time resident of Goleta, I was so pleased when Joan Hartmann became county supervisor for nearly 80 percent of our city. She has more than delivered on her reputation as the hardest working and best informed member of the Board of Supervisors, so I am eager to see her re-elected on March 5!

Joan is special. She brings enormous professional expertise to the job, having been both a professor of Government and Environmental Studies, then an environmental lawyer for the federal government, before “retiring” here with her husband 20-plus years ago. Some retirement! She immediately volunteered her legal services on behalf of CASA, which advocates for abused and neglected children. She led the effort to limit Buellton’s expansion into agricultural land, so that now the voters have to decide. She served on several boards of directors, then rolled up her sleeves as a planning commissioner — all hard unpaid work!

When Joan became a county supervisor, she promised to answer every inquiry in 24 hours — a hallmark of her commitment to her constituents. She cares about every important issue, from fire prevention to public safety to green energy to expanded recreation and open space to fighting oil and gas development, and more!

Joan is known for her integrity — she says what she means, and she does what she says. Is there a more valuable trait in an elected official?

I hope you will join me in voting to reelect this amazing woman to represent us for four more years!