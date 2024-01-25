Montessori Center School Appoints New Head of School

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – January 25, 2024 – Montessori Center School’s Board of Trustees is pleased to announce Vanessa Jackson as Montessori Center School’s next Head of School. The Board approved the Search Committee’s recommendation to appoint Vanessa, following an extensive national search process that included various stakeholders within the MCS community.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome Vanessa as MCS’s new Head of School,” says M-J Hey, President of The Board of Trustees. “Vanessa has served as MCS’s Interim Head of School for the past seven months. We believe that Vanessa’s character, experience and leadership qualities make her the most qualified to lead MCS into the future. Additionally, Vanessa’s track record within the field of educational leadership and her deep ties to MCS’s mission and community as an alumna, current parent and recent member of the Board of Trustees will serve MCS beautifully as we chart this next exciting chapter together.”

Vanessa says, “This is an immense privilege, and I’m thrilled to serve as MCS’s new Head of School in this next exciting chapter. Thank you to the Board of Trustees, staff and families at MCS for placing your trust in me. I remain committed to collaborating with our school community to provide a modern Montessori experience, rooted in academic excellence.”

Prior to MCS, Vanessa served as the founder and executive director of a high school in East Los Angeles for seven years, where she supported the recruitment, development and retention of faculty and staff. Vanessa earned her BA in Slavic Languages & Literature from Princeton University and holds an MBA from New York University. Vanessa is married with two children who currently attend Montessori Center School. To learn more about Montessori Center School, visit mcssb.org.

About Montessori Center School

Montessori Center School, located in Goleta, California, has provided students ages 18 months through 12 years old with creative and compelling education in a supportive, nurturing environment since 1965. MCS implements the internationally renowned Montessori Method of teaching and works to ensure that the school flourishes for today’s children and for generations to come.