US 101 FULL CLOSURES NEXT WEEK FOR BRIDGE REPAIR AT CLARK AVENUE

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Caltrans will implement full overnight closures in both directions of US 101 at Clark Avenue next week to continue repairs on the Overcrossing that was recently damaged by a vehicle during a traffic incident.

· US 101 will be closed in both directions during the overnight hours on Sunday, Jan. 28 and Monday, Jan. 29 from 9 pm to 7 am. Travelers will detour in both directions via the US 101 on/off ramps at Clark Avenue.

Daytime lane closures are planned on US 101 at Clark Avenue from Wednesday, Jan. 31 to Friday, Feb. 2 from 9 am to 5 pm. An intermittent flagging operation on Clark Avenue continues during the daytime and overnight hours.

The contractor for this $1.9 million dollar emergency project is Souza Construction of San Luis Obispo, CA. It expected to be completed in March, weather permitting.

