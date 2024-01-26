In my many years serving as Goleta’s mayor and city councilmember, I’ve never met a more responsive county supervisor than Joan Hartmann.

Since 2021, when county supervisorial district lines were redrawn to include 80 percent of Goleta in the 3rd District, Supervisor Hartmann immediately dove in to learn our needs and work to address them. That’s why I’m so eager to see her reelected 3rdDistrict seat.

Supervisor Hartmann has been an environmental leader, protecting Goleta from the dangers of oil processing and transportation. She supported shutting down Venoco’s oil processing plant in Ellwood. And when the oil pipeline leak fouled our precious coast, she voted to prevent trains and trucks from transporting dangerous oil through our community. When Goleta decided to ensure uninterrupted power by installing the largest battery storage facility in the county, Supervisor Hartmann was in our corner.

Goleta has come close to being devastated by wildfires too often. To help protect our neighborhoods, Supervisor Hartmann serves on the Fire Safe Council, which helps communities plan responses to fire threats.

There are so many other ways that Joan Hartmann’s representation of Goleta at the county is vital to our interests, from providing county health services, to police and fire services, to reducing airport noise and more. We are so lucky that she is fighting for us every day!

I urge Goleta residents to vote for Joan Hartmann when ballots arrive in early February. A vote for her is a vote for Goleta’s interests.