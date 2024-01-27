As a longtime resident and active community member in the Goleta Valley and Santa Barbara County, I urge 3rd District voters to reelect Joan Hartmann as our county supervisor on March 5.

Joan has demonstrated leadership on many key issues, including addressing the homelessness crisis, promoting affordable housing for families while avoiding development of our last remaining open spaces, protecting farmlands and natural areas, and transitioning to a clean energy future.

Joan has led efforts to protect county residents’ clean water and clean air from unwanted pollution caused by excessive oil development in our neighborhoods and rural areas. She has repeatedly voted against new oil and gas production and huge oil tankers on our highways, which pollute the air and put us all at risk.

Joan led the effort to defeat a very large subdivision of farmland in the Santa Ynez Valley which would likely have resulted in a domino effect of further suburban sprawl.

Joan works hard on programs that help people experiencing homelessness transition to permanent housing, which has the key benefit of protecting the larger community from runaway fires set in homeless encampments.

Joan Hartmann has also led the drive to protect the Gaviota Coast from luxury real estate development, instead supporting family farmers. She has combined this with a push for a Countywide Recreational Master Plan, promoting trails and recreational opportunities for all.

Please join me in voting for Joan Hartmann for 3rd District County Supervisor in the March 5 primary election.